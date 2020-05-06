Stretches of earth extend where tiny people stand and water falls; swaying threads and ribbons spawn breezes; beads and glass invite the light inside. Rei Naito engages in a dialogue with space, combining natural elements with delicate motifs, and layering faint colors on canvas to evoke primordial scenes of life.

In this solo exhibition, Naito, an artist who has consistently endeavored to “transcend what people (I) make,” addresses the notion of creation. For Naito, the act of creation is the act of becoming—whilst also acknowledging that people are, paradoxically, the driving force behind creation itself. This initiates a flow between humans and nature; you and I; life and death; inside and outside; and people and art, as well as a transformation—copying, reflecting, altering—of these things. A sense of unity with the anima, a sense of compassion, emerges from these mirrored states—a moment of creation in our attempt to confront our existence.

The exhibition ranges across various galleries, courtyards, and the corridor spaces that connect them. By day, natural light—shifting according to the time and weather—fills the spaces. By night, the works—some of which are incredibly small and delicate—are illuminated. Visitors’ perceptions are freed by what they see and feel as they move back and forth between the galleries and corridors, inside and outside of life. And as they repeatedly see and are seen, they are certain to grasp Naito’s vision of life.

Find out more about this exhibition at kanazawa21.jp.