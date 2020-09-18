Abdelkader Benchamma

This fall, Galerie Templon’s Brussels space is hosting Abdelkader Benchamma’s first solo exhibition in Belgium.

The artist is known for his use of black ink drawings—site-specific and often ephemeral—which interact and transform exhibition spaces into vast, strange landscapes, both physical and mental, shot through with subtle yet chaotic energies.

For this exhibition, Benchamma has taken a step away from immersive wall painting to offer a new series of drawings and paintings on paper that explore the representation of miracles and beliefs through the ages, from ancient mythology to the digital era.

Ed & Nancy Kienholz

Faithful to its historical programming, Galerie Templon is opening its 2020–2021 season with a major exhibition of the Kienholz. Key figures in American art and pioneering installation artists, Edward and Nancy Kienholz are renowned for their hard-hitting art that combines a formal and political radicalism that is particularly relevant today.

This exhibition presents over twenty pieces, some of them for the first time in Europe, created between 1978 and 1994.

Pierre et Gilles

Famed for their iconic portraits fusing painting and photography that they have been creating for the past 40 years, the duo is unveiling their most introspective and critical work to date. For the exhibition, they use their astute observations of society to concoct bittersweet pieces that reflect the contradictions of our era.

Pierre et Gilles use a technique that has become well-known. They work together devising and building hand-crafted sets combining a plethora of accessories with the complex interplay of light and tulle textiles.