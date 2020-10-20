Acquavella Galleries is pleased to present an exhibition of recent paintings by Tom Sachs from 2019–20. Although painting has been a focus of the artist’s practice since the mid-1990s, “Tom Sachs: Handmade Paintings,” which features entirely new works, represents the first exhibition to focus exclusively on Sachs’ work in the medium. This exhibition also marks the artist’s first show with the gallery. Currently, the exhibition is scheduled for November 5–December 18, 2020.

Over the last three decades, Tom Sachs has constructed objects that examine and critique modernity, whether in sculpture, roughly hewn paintings, or ambitious, large-scale installations. Mining popular culture for iconography, Sachs investigates themes of corporate and cultural identity—such as consumerism, branding, technology, and cultural dominance—to explore the achievements, failures, and contradictions of society. Representing familiar brands and commodities in his distinctively handcrafted aesthetic, Sachs draws attention to the way his objects are made, thereby deconstructing the powerful and complex systems these modern logos and brands represent. “There is power in logos and there is power in good advertising,” according to Sachs.

In his paintings, Sachs examines the relationship between his two and three dimensional work. “To understand the painting, you first must understand the sculpture, and that these things are made. These objects are constructed and have evidence of their construction,” says Sachs. “They are sculptures made with painting materials, like canvas and paint, and paintbrush. They come out of my experience of building things."

For more information on the exhibition, please visit Acquavella Galleries' website.