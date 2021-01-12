“[Painting] is a wonderful combination of memory, imagination, and direct observation. A lot has to do with yearning. Primarily, what I’m interested in and always have been is this wonderful, personally involving search to find out all I can about painting, to be willing to take risks, and try things that don’t seem to be logical, and find out how my feelings and experiences as a boy growing up in American can be reflected in a painting.”

—Wayne Thiebaud

Acquavella Galleries is pleased to present “Wayne Thiebaud” from December 20 through February 20 at its new Palm Beach location. The exhibition serves as a compact retrospective of the distinguished American painter, who celebrated his 100th birthday this fall. Featuring eighteen works ranging from 1971-2020, the exhibition will be the first dedicated to a living artist in Acquavella’s Palm Beach gallery.

Wayne Thiebaud features many of the most celebrated subjects from the artist’s career. From iconic paintings of sundaes, cupcakes, and wedding cakes to striking, vertiginous cityscapes of San Francisco and luminous riverscapes of the Sacramento River Delta, Thiebaud reimagines American subjects and vistas in vibrant colors and unique perspectives. Today, seventy years after his first solo exhibition, he continues to produce new work and push his exploration beyond the subjects that have captivated him since the 1960s.

The exhibition is open seven days a week at The Royal Poinciana Plaza.

A fully illustrated hardcover catalogue will accompany the exhibition.