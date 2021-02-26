Lois Dodd (b. 1927), whose career spans over seventy years, paints contemplative examinations of the quiet, clean brilliancy of everyday subjects in Maine, New York and the Delaware Water Gap. In 1952, soon after completing her studies at Cooper Union, Dodd became a founding member of the Tanager Gallery—part of a growing number of avante-garde galleries on 10th Street in the East Village, and a lively social scene for young artists. Around the same time, she began journeying to Maine in the summers, where she was part of an early post-war wave of young artists seeking respite from the city along the rural coast line—an environment replete with lush summer gardens and vibrant nocturnal skies.

Dodd’s observational works, laid out in thin layers of paint and a simplified, dynamic palette, focus upon whatever subjects she is most compositionally drawn to—including verdant gardens, New England outbuildings, nudes, and views through interior windows.

In Maine, surrounded by bountiful plant life, Dodd also began further investigations into the intricate beauty of flowers. Carefully maintaining the natural light of the canvas, Dodd’s meditative pieces are primarily painted in a single sitting, en plein air. A series of such sittings in the winter of 2006, centered around a triumphant blooming amaryllis, produced the subjects of this exhibition. In these works, lively, twisting undulations of flower petals explode against radiant, background washes of yellow, orange, green, and blue. Oscillating tones of red and pink erupt from the end of stalwart, protracted stems, emphasizing the alien-like forms of the plant. The careful subtleties of these representations highlight the judicious poeticism at the core of Dodd’s practice.