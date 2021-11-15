Alias Trate is a London-based Canadian artist, working under a pseudonym that refers to the psychological and physical traits he paints. He employs a haunting aesthetic to chronicle stark elements of the human condition through traceable brush strokes, an arresting colour palette and reimagined physical forms. With his evocative dayglo paintings popping-up in unexpected places, Alias Trate is quickly establishing himself as one of the UK’s most promising emerging artists.

His most recent exhibition, The Dionysian Kid, curated by Tim Goossens, Associate Director of Sotheby’s Institute of Art in New York, used drone footage to showcase his figurative works. “Trate's existential works investigate the themes of being and becoming, yet they defy easy categorisation”, says Goosens. “Their elongated bodies and striated faces owe much to modernism of the early 20th century, while their sumptuous tertiary colouration is reminiscent of contemporary figurative painting.”

The works shown here are from a new series of work entitled Aberrant Lust. His work is held in private collections in the U.K, the US, France, Canada Mexico and the UAE.

