What does César’s work say to us today?

A master of technique and form, the leading sculptor of the Nouveau réalisme movement of the 1960s developed a true dialectic of gesture and material that revitalized sculpture in the 20th century: the first assemblages of soldered iron, compressions of automobile scrap metal and all kinds of collected materials, polyurethane expansions, plaster and resin impressions and molds, sculpted bread dough, bronze sculptures, and more.

The performative and participatory dimension of César's public expansions and his participation in the action-spectacles of the Nouveaux réalistes, a possible prologue for relational aesthetics, have inevitably faded with time. His monumental oeuvre and his many public commissions — gleaming expansions, vibrant, painted compressions — could place him among the joyful or ironic celebration of society of Les Trente Glorieuses and industrial modernity — a radiant César. His bronzes and his late self-portraits dialogue with the traditions of sculpture and its masters, especially Picasso, and suggest melancholy, or even a certain morbidity that resonates with his early practice of collecting and recycling industrial materials and garbage — a gloomier, melancholy César. His formal and playful appropriation of modern urban reality was related on the one hand to the theories of Pierre Restany, and to the recycled, petrified object that critic Alain Jouffroy called a “mental Pompei” on the other.