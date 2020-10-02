Until 6 November, 2020

Konrad Fischer Galerie is pleased to present the group exhibition “LINES,” gathering an array of works dating from 1960 to now.

The common thread throughout the diverse positions can be found in the use of the most minimal form in painting and sculpture—a simple line. A line is mathematically a coherent, one-dimensional geometric structure without traverse extension, the shortest connection between two points, no more, no less. With its strictness, simplicity, and clarity, the line is a recurring motif for preeminent conceptual artists and beyond.