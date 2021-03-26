For EXPO CHGO ONLINE, Anthony Meier Fine Arts is pleased to present a selection of “Protest Posters” by New York-based artist, Kate Shepherd. On view 8 – 12 April 2021.

Kate Shepherd explores formal relationships in her paintings, prints, and screenprints, combining a pared-down minimalist style with humanism, via the artist’s hand. Her imagery derives from computer-manipulated patterns and architectural prototypes; however, she renders the lines by hand, bringing a human element to otherwise pristine forms and colors.

The artist titled the works “Protest Posters” for their vertical proportions and the idea that these color studies carry an emotional impact. Shepherd's recent series, Nina Simone Sings Pirate Jenny, is made to illustrate stark shifts—both with the strong contrasts of layers and the title that harkens to a powerful song performed from two points of view.

Please click here to view the exhitbition.