Announcing the Hilma af Klint Complete Catalogue Raisonné.

An authoritative and exquisitely produced seven volume set featuring the complete work of this visionary artist.

When Swedish artist Hilma af Klint died in 1944 at the age of 81, she left behind a prolific body of work. It remained largely unseen until two landmark exhibitions—in 2013 at the Moderna Museet Stockholm and in 2018 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York—thrust af Klint onto the world's stage. Predating modernist abstraction, the works were a revelation to many and called for a revision of the art historical narrative.

Now, this landmark publication of Hilma af Klint’s oeuvre is available from Bokförlaget Stolpe. Designed by Patric Leo, each book is clothbound, generously illustrated and features text by Daniel Birnbaum and Kurt Almqvist. Individual volumes of the Catalogue Raisonné will be released throughout 2021 before the complete, slipcased collection becomes available in November 2021.

Published by Bokförlaget Stolpe.