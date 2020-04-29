The title of the Contemporary Native Art Biennial, “Kahwatsiretátie: Teionkwariwaienna Tekariwaiennawahkòntie,” was gifted to BACA 2020 by Kahnawá:ke Elder Otsitsaken:ra‎ and faith keeper Niioieren. The phrase evokes the interconnectedness of all things. It describes kinship as a continuous circle, and conveys the idea that these relations require our active maintenance. Curated by David Garneau (Métis), with the support of rudi aker (Wolastoqiyik) and Ie'nikónirare Faye Mullen (Anishinaabe), “Kahwatsiretátie” features the work of more than fifty artists in six Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang/Montréal locations. Many engage intergenerational relations and align with ancestors both past and future. Others connect with other than human beings or look for “home” in territories not home to their ancestors.

“Kahwatsiretátie” includes a wide range of media but there is an emphasis on beading and textiles. A substantial aspect of the Indigenous renaissance is the resurgence of traditional art forms repurposed to include engagement with contemporary experience. Beading is accessible. You don’t need an MFA to pick up the skills and make something special—though having a mentor helps. Making by hand, using traditional techniques learned from watching and doing, creates a haptic connection with previous generations.

Kinship is not just the subject of “Kahwatsiretátie”—it also informs its curatorial method. Many of the senior artists were asked to invite “kin” to exhibit with them. This could be family, community members, mentees, or other kindred folks. This redistribution of curatorial agency is a form of non-colonial practice. Also, while “Kahwatsiretátie” hosts many beautiful things, there is an equal focus on both relations and people. BACA 2020 features many community events: music, performance art, gardening, workshops, talks, panels, and other gatherings in and around the exhibitions.

Until August 29, 2020.

