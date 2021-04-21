In his exhibition Unseen Fields at BERG Contemporary, Sigurður Guðjónsson invites us to access a framework of sound and visual experiences that are built through observation of the most intimate levels of the subject. Time is suspended; we observe the pulsations of the matter that emerges. The processes of matter interfere and intersect with emotional and sensorial experience. As John Cage reminded us, “following the direction of unintended sounds is a renunciation of the human, it is a psychological journey that takes us into the world of nature where gradually or suddenly we see that humanity and nature are together in the world, not separate.” In these terms, all sounds, images, in their natural essence, can be explored through a true process of synthesis, combining elements and components to form new, connected, and reimagined wholes.

–Mónica Bello, curator

Sigurður Guðjónsson is an Icelandic visual artist based in Reykjavík. Working with moving imagery and installations, his works carry carefully constructed synchronized soundscapes and provide organic synergy between sound, vision, and space. His works often investigate man-made construction, machinery, and the infrastructure of technical relics, in conjunction with natural elements, set within the form of complex loops and rhythmic schemes. His all-immersive multi-faceted compositions allow for the viewer to be engaged in a synaesthetic experience, that seems to extend one’s perceptual experience beyond new measures.

In 2019, it was announced that Guðjónsson had been selected to represent Iceland at the 59th Venice Bienniale, to be held in 2022. His work has been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions around the world, in such institutions as the National Gallery of Iceland, Reykjavik Art Museum, Scandinavia House in New York, BERG Contemporary in Reykjavík, Frankfurter Kunstverein in Germany, Arario Gallery in Beijing, Liverpool Biennial in the UK, Tromsø Center for Contemporary Art in Norway, Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, and Bergen Kunsthall in Norway.