The Boris Lurie Art Foundation is pleased to unveil a virtual gallery exhibition that highlights the artist’s most important paintings, drawings, collages, and sculptures.

A Holocaust survivor who emigrated to New York in 1946, Boris Lurie was active in the post-war New York avant-garde scene. Always outspoken and often confrontational, he was never easy with his adopted home, America, or with his place in the art world. The loss of his mother, grandmother, sister, and first love in the massacres perpetrated by the Nazis at Rumbula near Riga, Latvia in 1941 inflicted a lasting sense of suffering and loss on Lurie, which he attempted to process through his work.

In 1959, Lurie founded the NO!art movement, along with Sam Goodman and Stanley Fisher. The group’s activities constitutean aesthetically and politically oriented revolt against theart world establishment and its complicity in the increasingly repressive and expansionist policies of the United States. Lurie developed a symbolic language that appropriated elements of mass media and his own personal trauma to challenge the American art market and the force of American hegemony on the world stage alike. Lurie’s work identifies and amplifies the currents of social apathy and exploitation that gave rise to the Third Reich and also began to take root in America. This gallery exhibits a selection of his work that captures its concurrent existence as projects of personal mourning, social and artistic criticism, and political activism.

Following Lurie’s death in 2008, the Boris Lurie Art Foundation was founded by Gertrude Stein with the mission of preserving and promoting the social vision of the artist and the NO!art group in art and culture.

Future Boris Lurie exhibitions are currently planned with the Centro Cultural Borges, in conjunction with Museo Judio, in Buenos Aires and with the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo in Santiago, Chile. “The secret ingredient of all art is what is most difficult to learn, it is courage.” –Boris Lurie

Access the virtual gallery here.