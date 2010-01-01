SPOTLIGHT

“Third Dimension: Works from The Brant Foundation” is the second exhibition at The Brant Foundation’s New York space, featuring over 20 artists integral to its collection. The selected sculptures, installations, and other works oscillating between painting and object represent the multifaceted practices of the artists on view, offering visitors the opportunity to encounter artists who have been collected in depth by Brant Foundation founder Peter M. Brant over the past 50 years. With a focus on sculpture and installation, The Brant Foundation pays tribute to the history of its East Village space, formerly the longtime studio of artist and sculptor Walter De Maria.

ARTISTS

David Altmejd, Carl Andre, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Maurizio Cattelan, John Chamberlain, Urs Fischer, Dan Flavin, Mike Kelley, Karen Kilimnik, Glenn Ligon, Nate Lowman, Adam McEwen, Cady Noland, Claes Oldenburg, Richard Prince, Rob Pruitt, Jason Rhoades, David Salle, Kenny Scharf, Julian Schnabel, Josh Smith, Dash Snow, Oscar Tuazon, Andy Warhol, Franz West.

