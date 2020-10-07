These paintings have been made through a pandemic, through a civil unrest in my country, and now through fires ablaze all around me. The title “Nobody's Baby” eludes to a longing for guidance, and a need for stablity and intimacy I have only been able to find within.

The reach for a hand that does not exist.

“Nobody's Baby” is about independence; both forced and found. A growing into oneself when longing to grow into another.

The desperation and desire for answers that do not exist.

“Nobody's Baby” is a survey and a celebration of our most primal intuition: survival.

I AM THE BABY

I AM NO LONGER THE BABY

I FOR SURE AS HELL AIN'T YOUR BABY

I AM NOBODY'S BABY

With love and resentment,

Austyn

2020

On view October 5 – November 2, 2020.