These paintings have been made through a pandemic, through a civil unrest in my country, and now through fires ablaze all around me. The title “Nobody's Baby” eludes to a longing for guidance, and a need for stablity and intimacy I have only been able to find within.
The reach for a hand that does not exist.
“Nobody's Baby” is about independence; both forced and found. A growing into oneself when longing to grow into another.
The desperation and desire for answers that do not exist.
“Nobody's Baby” is a survey and a celebration of our most primal intuition: survival.
I AM THE BABY
I AM NO LONGER THE BABY
I FOR SURE AS HELL AIN'T YOUR BABY
I AM NOBODY'S BABY
With love and resentment,
Austyn
2020
On view October 5 – November 2, 2020.