You who go, wandering through the world, Curious to see high and amazing wonders, Come here, where you will find...

These words, intended for the visitors of the garden of fantastic sculptures in Bomarzo (Italy), could just as well welcome the audience of the exhibition “Arcimboldo Face to Face,” presented at the Centre Pompidou-Metz from May 29 to November 22, 2021.

Conceived in a dialogue between Maurizio Cattelan and Chiara Parisi, director of the Centre Pompidou-Metz and curator of the exhibition with Anne Horvath, Arcimboldo Face to Face offers an unprecedented journey, away from any chronology, into the meandering thought and timeless vocabulary of Giuseppe Arcimboldo.

“Arcimboldo Face to Face” reflects the current state of art through the eyes of 130 artists, whose selection was guided by the influence—assumed, unconscious or fantasized—that the Lombard master exerts on their thinking and art. Each of the 250 works in the exhibition bears the imprint of Arcimboldo’s unique creative freedom and follows a golden thread through the centuries until the present day.

Just as the surrealists—who are featured in the exhibition with a selection of masterpieces from the Centre Pompidou’s collection—considered Arcimboldo as an endless source of inspiration, this face-to-face with the mysterious sixteenth-century painter is also carried on by the contemporary scene. Recent works by Kerstin Brästch, Felix Gonzàlez-Torres, Rashid Johnson, Ewa Juszkiewicz, Cally Spooner, Hans-Peter Feldmann, and Ed Ruscha all bear witness to the importance of Arcimboldo’s vision to the education of generations of artists, from the past and the present.

Using cellular concrete, the unconventional scenography designed by Berger&Berger architects suggests the cartography of a citadel in which generations, geographies and media collide.