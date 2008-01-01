SPOTLIGHT

If to paint is to work in simplicity, to return forever to archaic forms, raw colors and raw materials, then Franck Chalendard is a painter. And a great one at that. His pictures—since this is the word that has for so long been reserved for these supports packed with pigments—betray the sovereignty of a work that consists at times of juxtaposing colored panels of wood and medium (Ichromes), as a stained-glass or mosaic artist in Chartres or Ravenna does, and at times of creating skeins of paint (Madras) where orthonormal and interlacing lines coexist, as in the work of the upholsterer or the weaver in Morocco or India.

Franck Chalendard’s works are not figurative, they are depictive: they depict painting, revealing its bare elementary nature, its pure lineaments, without embellishments or affectations. One can see something there, obviously: One can try to spot phantoms or phantasms there, like in the smudges of Henri Michaux or Rorschach tests. One can always try to guess “the figure in the carpet,” as Henry James put it. But it would be futile. I mean that it wouldn’t make sense, or that it would add a surfeit of meaning, supernumerary. Deferred words, deferred sentences after the vision, after the punch of a painting which, similar to the New Novel or to Supports/Surfaces, affirm only one thing: its indissoluble materiality, that which allows, without any heroism, an access to the order of things.

—Colin Lemoine

