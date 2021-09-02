NEW YORK, NY – CHART is pleased to present Karin Davie — “It’s a Wavy Wavy World,” from September 10 — October 30, 2021. This is the artist’s first show in New York since 2007, and will be presented on both floors of the gallery. It includes nine new paintings and five large-scale works on paper that were conceived a decade earlier. The juxtaposition of both series of work and mediums embodies the continued formal preoccupations and metaphoric connections consistently present in Davie’s work.

“It’s a Wavy Wavy World” references both the exterior world, the artist’s own interior world and the interface of the two. In Davie’s paintings, the wave is a metaphor for a disturbance or turbulence but also renewal. Waves move as nothing stays constant. In Davie’s 2006 mid-career survey at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, museum director Louis Grachos writes, her work “explores the boundaries between representation and abstraction while simultaneously alluding to the figure, memory, and landscape. There is a myriad of ways to contemplate the evolution of her style, as her paintings reach beyond an isolated visual experience, embodying emotion, movement, social commentary, and most importantly the artist’s hand.”

