“Tidepools” is the first participatory installation commissioned for the Lab, one of Compound’s two exhibition spaces. the Lab presents new immersive, interactive installations by the world’s most innovative artists today.

Created by Los Angeles-based artist Glenn Kaino, “Tidepools” is composed of two parts. The first part: is the cloud chambers. The dream-like environment stems from a particle detector wherein you can see the radioactive waves without instrumentation. The second part: is a bioluminescent wishing well developed in collaboration with scientists from the Scripps Institute of Technology.

“Each vessel is a unique spiritual, physical, and emotional lens for us to consider our life journey. “Tidepools” is a new sensory experience in between true science, science fiction, spirituality and art,” said Kaino.

The installation is accompanied by a soundtrack created in collaboration with Nosaj Thing and Jacques Greene.