From June 12 until August 22, 2021, Dallas Contemporary presents a solo exhibition by Tokyo-based artist Tomoo Gokita (b.1969), marking the first North American museum exhibition of his career. Get Down features Gokita’s latest large-scale paintings, including a number of never-before-seen works made under lockdown during the pandemic.

While the artist first gained notoriety in 2005 for his monochromatic palette and grayscale figurative paintings, Gokita’s latest works illustrate a major departure for his practice. Launching into a vast world of vibrant pastels, the artist’s Dallas Contemporary exhibition presents familiar motifs of pin-up models, female wrestlers and familial portraiture alongside mundane symbols embedded in our current reality that now hedge on absurdism in the wake of the past year’s events.