Emblematic of Le Va’s installations of the late 1960s, the meat cleaver works were iconoclastic for their aggressive materiality and enigmatic elegance. They followed Barry Le Va’s now mythic felt floor installations of 1967/68, where the elements are placed, thrown and dropped, and the viewer is left with the ”residue” of a private performance. While formally expressionistic and seemingly random, they are in fact incredibly precise and installed with immense compositional control.

In 1969 Le Va began to experiment with meat cleavers, these pieces were performative in the same way as the felt pieces and shattered glass works, with the cleavers either thrown or hacked into the wall and/or floor. Le Va’s gesture and composition functioned as a choreographed extension of the body in space, marking movement with intent and grace.

Le Va’s works of the late 1960s were undeniably a product of their time, of great political upheaval and global unrest, with Le Va as the involuntary conduit of these external stimuli. These works were the antithesis of conservative sculpture and painting of the 1960s and were always created in dialogue with architecture and the active viewer, who was often left to psychologically reconstruct the sequence of the event.

Alongside Untitled (Cleavers), the gallery presents a suite of works on green paper from the mid-1970’s. Admired for their visual clarity and architectural structure, this grouping encompasses some of Le Va’s most lyrical and performative works on paper. Related mainly to Le Va’s Walking Stick installations of 1972-73, the drawings mark the lengths between points in space. Much like the 60’s works, these works highlight the relational nature of Le Va’s work: “If there is any point of view in the work as a whole, “says Le Va, “its relational. To change one thing is to change the whole thing.”