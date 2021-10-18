The paintings of David Simpson, the American artist internationally known for his monochromes, will be compared with the power of ancient sculptural pieces from the Roman era, in the exhibition CODICI at Studio la Città. Thanks to the kind loan of collectors Cristina and Pino Bianco, the gallery hosts a surprising exhibition for those visitors accustomed to enter a “cathedral” of contemporary art. A female sculptural figure, an Ostiense capital, an Amazonomachy and three architraves, all dating between the first and second century AD are exhibited in the gallery together with the interference paintings of Simpson.

The aim is to investigate the concept of Beauty transversally, through the fruitful dialogue that can arise between ancient and contemporary. The exhibited pieces, almost antithetical in their diversity, are united by the presence of a manufacturing “code” and hence the title of the exhibition curated by Marco Meneguzzo.

Both the acrylic paint with interference properties and kinetic reflections that Simpson uses and the skilfully chiselled ancient sculptures reveal a common system of signs and significance. It almost seems that a cipher was used in their creation, coded according to the historical period in which they were realised.

In this context, the compulsion to repeat, typical of the Roman stonemasons, is visible in the meticulous inlays of the low-reliefs and in the drapery that embellishes the elegant female sculpture, as well as the detailed acanthus leaves of the capital. As the repeated gesture of the unknown ancient Roman stonemasons represented a code generating universally recognized signs and symbols, also the painting codes and in particular those used by Simpson, reveal its infinite possibilities.