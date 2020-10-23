David Zwirner is pleased to announce “Artworks: 1970–1994,” a survey exhibition devoted to Donald Judd that will be on view at the gallery’s West 19th Street location in New York. Presented concurrently with MoMA’s full-scale retrospective, this exhibition will focus on a selection of works within Judd’s oeuvre drawn from both public and private collections.

The works in the show range from expansive installations to self-contained single units, yielding valuable new insights into his process and masterful approach to form.

Curated by Flavin Judd, artistic director of Judd Foundation, the exhibition will include one of the artist’s largest and most intricate installations conceived of by Judd from 1986, comprised of thirty wall-mounted plywood boxes. Last presented in New York in Judd’s 1988 solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art, where it debuted, the installation is organized according to a complex internal logic that is at once mathematical and visible.

Other works present variations on some of Judd’s most recognizable forms, executed in materials such as Cor-ten steel, copper, plywood, brushed aluminum, and enameled aluminum.

