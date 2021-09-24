“I paint to try to reveal the struggle, tragedy and joy of life.” - Alice Neel

David Zwirner is pleased to present an exhibition of paintings and works on paper by Alice Neel (1900-1984) from the first decades of the artist’s influential career. On view at the gallery’s 537 West 20th Street location, the focused presentation centers around works from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, and includes interiors, memory paintings, New York City streetscapes, and intimate portraits of family and others close to Neel. At turns atmospheric, somber, and deeply personal, the works on view engage themes of interiority, intimacy, and the negotiation of private and public, which continue to resonate in our present moment.

Painted from life and from memory in New York - first in Greenwich Village, and later in Spanish Harlem, where Neel lived until 1962 before moving to the Upper West Side - the works in the exhibition examine the foundational decades of Neel’s career, when she was struggling as an artist and mother during a time of social and economic upheaval and change. They reflect her commitment to figuration while abstraction was ascendant as well as her sensitivity and compassion towards her subjects.

The exhibition includes the evolving cityscapes revealing the grit and resilience of New York as well as the economic conditions and disparities that permeated the city. Also on view are canvases that reveal significant personal and emotional moments. These are the works for which she is best known, and would return to these subjects throughout her career. Neel is now widely acknowledged as one of the foremost American artists of the twentieth century, and these canvases and drawings register an introspective mood and the early personal struggles Neel faced.

