“No More Than Three Other Times” brings together three generations of conceptual artists whose work explores the slippage between image and text, or image and sign, variously using reflexivity, repetition, and documentary practices. The title is taken from an unintentional misreading of a work by Douglas Huebler, and is indicative of the ways in which the artworks in the exhibition creatively engage with historical and material facts.

In a focused selection of works by Douglas Huebler from the 1970s, minimal abstractions are paired with instructive texts that suggest the viewer read the groups of lines or blocks of color not as flat images, but elements in a structure that expands through space along, behind, and beyond the gallery walls. The language playfully exaggerates almost to the point of incongruity the self-referentiality of the minimal art object.

Sherrie Levine’s White Mirrors invite a critical engagement with their physical presence while two sculptures cast from found objects manifest fetishistic desire in their highly polished surfaces. Levine exacerbates the tension between the original and the reproduction and challenges the significance of authenticity and singularity in art.

Three distinct bodies of work by Walid Raad combine image and text. Sweet Talk: Commissions combines documentary style photography with museological cataloguing to record the transformation of Beirut by war. I want to be able to welcome my father to my house reproduces annotated pages from Raad’s father’s diary, and a new series pairs drawings of birds with geographical maps, pointing to specific truths through the juxtaposition of otherwise arbitrary signs.