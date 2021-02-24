Collezione Maramotti, in collaboration with Museo Casa Mollino, is presenting “Mollino/Insides”, an exhibition that brings together paintings by Enoc Perez and photographs by Brigitte Schindler and Carlo Mollino.

The show will begin with glimpses of Mollino’s last, mysterious residence in Via Napione, Turin – now a museum – as transformed by Perez’s brush and Schindler’s lens, and end with Mollino’s own photographs of models, which blur into the enigmatic essence of the imaginary they inhabit.

Since the late 1990s, NYC-based Puerto Rican artist Enoc Perez has been investigating iconic buildings of the twentieth century and the role they have taken on in the popular imagination, as social metaphors of fascination and beauty. Perez turns buildings and rooms into paintings, working from photographic images and adding new levels of interpretation and meaning.

Schindler’s photographs – exhibited here for the first time – capture the suspended mystery of these spaces, the subtle connections between the objects that Mollino carefully chose and arranged. Schindler focuses on the details, on how they can become keys to unlock a magical door of the gaze.

Mollino conceptually and physically constructs worlds/houses as settings for his photographs of female bodies and in preparation for his afterlife. Each object and detail within them is a symbol and spark of stories and allusions. Adopting a highly structured approach and a style that is as composed as it is radical, he combined extraordinary technical skill with a spiritual bent to craft visionary scenarios and narratives, often difficult to decipher and always rich in meaning.

In addition to the subject of the works on view, the guiding theme that links these three artists together is one of transformation and visionary creation.

On view 4 October 2020 – 30 May 2021.

Please click here to view a virtual tour of the exhibition.

Please click here to view Enoc Perez in coversation with the interns from the Peggy Guggenheim Collection.