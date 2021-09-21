The exhibition project “Sturm&Drang,” a collaboration between Fondazione Prada and gta exhibitions, ETH Zurich, takes place at Osservatorio Fondazione Prada from 9 September 2021, to 23 January 2022.

Curated by Luigi Alberto Cippini (Armature Globale), Fredi Fischli and Niels Olsen (gta exhibitions, ETH Zurich Department of Architecture), “Sturm&Drang” explores Computergenerated imagery (CGI) practices, experiences, and environments. CGI is the creation of still or animated visual content with imaging software. It is used to produce pictures and videos for many purposes including film special effects, video games, online chat rooms but also warfare, medicine, engineering or architectural design, visual art, advertising, television shows, as well as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications. Strengthened by the pandemic, CGI is also gaining a growing presence in everyday life through social media.

This exhibition does not focus on the final product. the advanced digital image. or artworks adopting these techniques, it rather investigates the production methods behind this powerful image economy. “Sturm&Drang” is a conglomeration of four environments. quotes of both existing or imaginary spaces. that usually host the ‘making of’ or the fruition of the CGI programming in contexts such as video games, science fiction, and hi-tech engineering.

The exhibition “Sturm&Drang” is part of a one-year program with the same title that consists of several phases. The “Sturm&Drang Studio”course produced a series of digital conversations available on Fondazione Prada website and featuring the Vice President of Research of The Walt Disney Studios and the director of Disney Research|Studios Markus Gross; the American software company nTopology; the French studio Artefactory Lab as well as the artists Meriem Bennani, Sybil Montet, Emanuel Rossetti, Sara Sadik. The exhibition “Sturm&Drang Preview Services”, presented by Prada with the support of Fondazione Prada at Prada Aoyama Tokyo until 26 November 2021, is a second development of the project that anticipated some of the themes of Milan exhibition.