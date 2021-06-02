Zane Bennett Contemporary Art

Editioned & Unique Masterworks on Paper

Founded in 2005, Zane Bennett Contemporary Art exhibits editioned and unique artworks by postwar and contemporary masters, including Olafur Eliasson, Sam Gilliam, Mary Heilmann, Anish Kapoor, Alex Katz, Wangechi Mutu, Bridget Riley, Frank Stella and Mary Weatherford, among many others. With over a decade of art market expertise, Zane Bennett acquires, sells and consigns artworks on an international scale.

