With over 120 images spanning Warhol’s career, including many rare and never-before-seen photographs,“Andy Warhol: Photo Factory” offers a distinctly intimate visual diary of the artist’s life and work, featuring his iconic Polaroid portraits, photo strips, gelatin silver prints, and stitched photographs.

The exhibition pays homage to Warhol's iconic New York City studio The Factory and includes Polaroids of celebrities, artists and friends, such as Debbie Harry, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Dolly Parton, Grace Jones, and Keith Haring.

Notably, Warhol’s earliest photographic works will be presented, offering a glimpse into his experimentation with the medium and how it served as a catalyst for his early silkscreen paintings, commissioned portraits, and commercial work.

All six categories of Warhol’s film-based work are spectacularly represented, including polaroid’s of celebrities, lesser seen unique gelatin silver prints, polaroid collages, 16mm film Screen Tests, and his most recent stitched photograph series.

