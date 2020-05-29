Perrotin invites invite you to our current exhibitions in Paris: Gabriel Rico: Nature Loves To Hide, Jean-Philippe Delhomme: Los Angeles Langage and RESTONS UNIS, a collaborative project gathering twenty-six Parisian galleries.

Gabriel Rico - Nature Loves to Hide - On view until August 14, 2020

Perrotin is pleased to present Gabriel Rico's “Nature Loves to Hide.” Thirteen works are installed across four gallery spaces, hosting two wall installations, seven assemblages with a strong sculptural element and a mural packed with “formulas” arranged across a vast wall. Together, these works form an experience of delirium and dialectical tension.

Jean-Philippe Delhomme - Los Angeles Langage - On view until August 14, 2020

For the first time, Perrotin Paris presents a series of paintings by Jean- Philippe Delhomme. Known for his illustrations, Delhomme offers us “Los Angeles Langage,” an exhibition inspired by a prolonged stay in the American city and comprising about fifty small format oil paintings based on photographic snapshots.

RESTONS UNIS - On view until August 14, 2020

Perrotin invites twenty-six Paris-based galleries to present a selection of work from their artists. Debuting in our Saint-Claude space, the exhibition will be comprised of four consecutive two-week-long presentations, with each one inclusive of six to seven independent galleries.

This invitation marks the reopening of Paris galleries and celebrate the experience of seeing art in person. Although difficult, this is the time to underline the foundations of our profession and our commitment to diversity, openness, and art.

The first exhibition, on view until June 6, features Marion Baruch, Blair Thurman, Isabelle Cornaro, Piotr Makowski, Ad Minoliti and Stefan Rinck. A second exhibition will gathered seven other invited galleries from June 13 to 27.