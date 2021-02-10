Gagosian is pleased to present Gerhard Richter’s Cage paintings (2006) in Los Angeles and New York. The presentation follows their inclusion, as a cornerstone, in the artist’s retrospective, “Gerhard Richter: Painting After All” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York earlier this year. In conjunction with this key group of six paintings, a new group of drawings created by the artist on consecutive days over the summer of 2020 will be shown for the first time.

Gerhard Richter said, “I am very happy that finally the Cage paintings will be shown in Los Angeles and in New York in Larry Gagosian’s galleries, after all. And I thought adding eight recent drawings would make sense.”

Larry Gagosian commented, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to show Gerhard Richter’s extraordinary Cage paintings in Los Angeles and New York. Richter, like John Cage himself, has changed the history of art and has had such an enormous influence on subsequent generations of artists. To present this important series alongside new drawings is a great honor for me.”