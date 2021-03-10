Watch installation video

Form always begins with a something. And then if that something occurs in another place, there is slippage involved and what is created as a result develops a parallel existence to the original thing.

I have located my art in terms of reducing all objects to the attention they demand. This gives me a good shot at innovation, to put it boldly.

—Richard Artschwager

Gagosian is pleased to present an exhibition of works by the late Richard Artschwager from a key period in his career, 1964 to 1987.

Associated with many genres but conforming to none, Artschwager's art has been variously described as Pop, because of its incorporation of everyday objects and commercial materials; as Minimal, due to its crisp forms and solid geometric presence; and as Conceptual, owing to its cerebral engagement with information. This rare survey of the early decades of Artschwager's varied career demonstrates his ability to rearrange the structures of perception, bringing the deceptive pictorial world of images into direct confrontation with the concretely human world of objects.

Artschwager's sculptural works demonstrate the ways in which he integrated artisanal skills into intellectual and formal experiments in perception and composition. In Sliding Door (1964), the door of a cabinet casts a shadow within the work's pale interior, generating a constantly changing pattern that shifts along with light and the motion of the viewer around the object. Untitled (1965), made from Formica and wood, uses a circle's curvature in the same way; while nonfunctional, it mimics the utilitarian aesthetic of an audio speaker or household appliance, demonstrating Artschwager's ability to meet our expectations of an object or picture only to then subvert them.

A fully illustrated bilingual catalog will be published on the occasion of the exhibition, with an essay by curator Dieter Schwarz.