Gagosian is pleased to present new paintings and sculptures by Adriana Varejão.

Varejão propels the discipline of painting into the realm of the physical, visceral artes plasticas, disrupting entrenched narratives in pursuit of untold histories. Born in Brazil, where she lives and works, Varejão continues to explore the exchange of ideas and material culture in Latin America during colonization, employing the theatricalized visual language of the Baroque.

The exhibition comprises the latest iterations of Varejão’s “tile” paintings, a process—of control and chance in equal measure—that she developed by pouring a thick layer of gesso onto canvas and allowing it to dry over time, resulting in a surface with deep cracks resembling ancient porcelain or geological fissures.

As the title suggests, the new tile paintings respond to the context of the Mexican Talavera poblana, a ceramic tradition of Spanish origin which drew on increasingly diverse sources in its transmigration to Puebla, Mexico. In Varejão’s process, the motifs of this specific artisanal culture shift scale and identity, conflating an ancient Indigenous past with the dynamics of the European Baroque and International Modernism. Interweaving time, culture, and place, Varejão unites aesthetic systems once segregated by dominant narratives, and in doing so raises provocative questions about the life of forms in art.

The paintings surround three Meat Ruins (2020–21), towering columns that simulate Talavera-tiled walls and architectural elements. In these cross-sectional sculptures — which speak to the history of depicting flesh in art, from Rembrandt to Paul Thek—Varejão replaces the exposed lathes and plaster of built structures with roiling masses of painted viscera, simulate the corporeal drama of the Baroque. Varejão's Meat Ruins theatricalize the violence that has shaped Latin American history, while evoking the spirit of antropofagia that stands for the process of cultural absorption in Brazil during the modern period.

