Wifredo Lam is internationally recognized today as one of the pioneers of modernism in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Born in Cuba, he was an artist of mixed Chinese, Spanish and African heritage who drew upon the myriad influences of his multi-cultural upbringing to develop a unique and hybrid style of painting that was not only admired and collected by fellow artists and writers Pablo Picasso and André Breton, but resonated with the tumultuous political, social and cultural context of the twentieth-century and an emerging post-colonial world.

His achievements were recently celebrated with a retrospective in 2016 at Tate Modern in London, which travelled to the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid.

Selected public collections:

Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago; Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles; Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Museum of Modern Art, New York; Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; Centre Pompidou, Paris; National Gallery, Berlin; Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid; Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, Madrid; Tate Modern, London, among others.

Please visit our website for more information: www.gmurzynska.com.

For inquiries please contact:

galerie@gmurzynska.com

+41 44 226 70 70