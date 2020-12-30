“SEHN SIE TIEF 9975-15432-32718” is Christian Eisenberger’s most comprehensive exhibition to date at the Galerie Krinzinger. For the first time Eisenberger is working with all rooms of the gallery, linking his painting with land art photographs, sculptures and situative installations.

Time and again Christian Eisenberger’s works address socially relevant themes such as “man and nature” or “life and death”. But the mechanisms of the art market and they it deals with artists and their work are also a genuine part of his reflection. (…) The MITSCHWINGENDE seriousness of Eisenberger’s production is, however, often subverted by humor and a sometimes LAPIDAR pictorial idiom. (…) His works are marked by a sense of being DAHINGEWORFEN, SCHNODDRIG, roughness; the energy of speed and spontaneity can be found here, but also a certain fragility and process-like character. (Taken from the exhibition text, Christian Eisenberger, COLA BIER ENTE HERR TEE 9975-15413-32682, Kunsthalle Giessen, 2020 by Dr. Nadia Ismail, director, Kunsthalle Giessen)

Christian Eisenberger is well-versed with the art games of modernism and also taps into its tool box: from Pollock, Goldsworthy to process/gestural painting and bad painting. Working in a multimedia and interdisciplinary way, blurring the lines between Street Art, Land Art, an expanded notion of painting/sculpture, autonomous and socially relevant art, etc., he instinctively responds to the end of modernism. He is consistent KONSEQUENT in making use of the new free spaces of postmodernism “where no norms are in effect-” (Quote Eisenberger) Yet it must be said that the norms of modernism, are, highly officially, no longer in effect. But they are still the most important point of reference and orientation of today’s art practice – be it as REIBBÄUME, antipodes or nostalgic reminiscence. Even for Christian Eisenberger! How Eisenberger stands out from the mainstream: apart from excessively lived multimediality and interdisciplinarity, ultimately there are still the hallmarks of postmodernism, most notably: “strong current instead of GLEICHSTROM” (of the artist’s own artistic aspirations) – in the sense of spontaneity, intensity, certainly also quantity = quality! (Edelbert Köb, curator, Vienna)

3D tour of the exhibition can be viewed here.