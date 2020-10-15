There is an endless list of invisible things that it would be consoling to contain, to keep and revisit. Some moments. The processed smoke from a cigarette, after it travels around someone’s lungs carrying the heat, the taste known from another land and the memories it evokes. Each drag inside one glass bubble. Forever. Hopefully wrapped in exquisite materials, maintained with developed techniques by specialized researchers and trained professionals inside an imposing building.

But it is also vital to learn and relinquish. To trust not only the incandescent light that can merely exist inside glass bubbles, but also that of candles, which trembles with each breath or drag and consumes the vehicle of its own existence. It is vital to give up, to let go, to leave behind. There are moments when the duration of a cigarette is the time that is needed, to lose some grams and gain them back. To renounce a land and conquer another. And by the time the ember is extinguished against the sidewalk – a decided foot, sole against soil – we grab what we can carry and walk. The only fish to care for being those in the rivers, smelly and slippery, the ones that lay eggs in dark corners and eat their own progeny.

Carla Zaccagnini, September 2020.

