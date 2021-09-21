“Plant Based” is Sarah Crowner’s first major solo exhibition in Germany. On view are seven lush sewn canvas paintings executed over the course of this spring and summer. They will be exhibited alongside a group of new stone sculptures, a body of work the artist has not yet shown before.

Sarah Crowner’s work tests the boundaries of abstract painting and sculpture while also engaging in the legacy of abstract vocabularies, deriving inspiration from nature and everyday life. Her transdisciplinary practice encompasses many ideals that were significant for the Bauhaus (1919-1939). Traversing the fields of the applied and fine arts, she maintains an approach to image-making guided by experimentation, immediacy, and spontaneity. Using the processbased logic of collage, Crowner carefully builds her paintings by rearranging and sewing painted and raw panels of cut and shaped canvas, thus connecting painting with the physical and the corporeal. She has often installed them as backdrops or props for performances or placed them alongside tiled floors and platforms, thus opening up the paintings to their environment and finding ways of integrating time and motion into the medium of painting. Her works take on the form of theatre curtains, ceramics, swimming pool designs, tiled murals and stage sets: In a recent commission for the Guggenheim Museum’s Wright Restaurant, she revisits the Bauhaus’s goal of combining aesthetics with everyday function.