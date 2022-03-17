Galleria Christian Stein is pleased to announce the Marco Bagnoli exhibition Nel Paesaggio di Xvarnah, opening on February 10 at Corso Monforte 23, Milan.

Bagnoli’s occasion-specific environmental installation is composed of three works: Nel Paesaggio di Xvarnah, 2019; Il Giardino degli Specchi, 2020; Dove Porta, 2021.

The title work, Nel Paesaggio di Xvarnah [In the Land of Khvarenah], is composed of an inseparable series of seven drawings based on Persian miniatures from the Nizami Manuscript, which the artist discovered in the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts in Istanbul (Türk ve Islam Eserleri Müzesi) after a long search.

The images conjure the Mazdean Khvarenah, the light pervading the mythical land of origin. Khvarenah may be conceived as the timeless real world whence history unfolds and sensible worlds emerge. It is the eighth world preceding and lying above the other seven: the karshvar.

One of Bagnoli’s salient characteristics is the distant gaze of his quest, ranging over far territories—mainly Eastern, the Indo-Iranian world. His work embodies a tradition that unites art, philosophy, and science.

“That which is vision for the mystic is expressive material for Bagnoli” writes Fulvio Salvadori. The exhibition relates Bagnoli’s ability to defamiliarize the gaze, to mine the imagery of metaphysical territories, and moves along the line where the visible and non-visible meet.

In honor of this landscape of the subtle—alive only to those who know how to see—the exhibition also features Il Giardino degli Specchi [The Garden of Mirrors]. Inspired by a trip to Iran in 2010, it was first conceived for the garden of the Italy Pavilion in Auroville, India. That work featured plants around a central fountain; in Isfahan, Iran, the fountain is ringed by acoustic jars. In the version for the Galleria Stein, parabolic mirrors and red bands are the constituent elements in a slow approach to an illuminating dimension. The work relates to its encompassing space “no longer [based] on an objectified metric system, but on the light-second, a truly contemporary unit of measurement” (Celant G., Marco Bagnoli, Skira, Milano 2018).

Although altered in appearance and form, the garden is always composed as a quincunx, i.e., five items arranged like the five on a die. Bagnoli often uses this arrangement as a metaphor for absolute harmony (see Calasso R., I geroglifici di Sir Thomas Browne, Adelphi, Milano 2018).

Dove Porta [Where Door] marks a transition point in the exhibition: an ineluctable boundary, place of ingress or egress depending on where the observer stands. The work echoes La Porta [The Door], exhibited at Documenta in Kassel in 1992, now in the collection of the Castello di Rivoli Museo d'Arte Contemporanea. La Porta comprises a precious alabaster mosaic with an elliptical parabolic form at the center crossed by a red band. The geometrical motif of the inlay suggests Aleph, a recurring subject in Bagnoli’s oeuvre. Dove Porta pays tribute to Pavel Florensky’s Le Porte Regali [The Royal Doors]: “These two worlds—the visible and the non-visible—are in contact. However, the difference between them is so large that the problem of the boundary where they meet, both distinguishing and uniting them, cannot be avoided.”

