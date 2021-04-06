The 5th edition of Gallery Weekend Beijing (GWBJ) will open to the public in 2021 from 27 April to 2 May with a VIP Preview from 23 to 25 April. Strengthening its commitment to sharing the best of Chinese contemporary art with audiences across Mainland China and around the world, the 2021 programme will extend collaborations with organizations outside the platform’s home city of Beijing, working with galleries and institutions in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hong Kong and London. Held at Beijing’s 798 Art Zone and 5 other various sites across the city, the program will showcase a strong line-up of 39 galleries, non-profit and independent institutions.

The Main Sector of GWBJ will feature 21 commercial galleries, 7 non-profit institutions and 1 independent art institution from Beijing, with first time participants including Beijing Inside-Out Art Museum, Espace Louis Vuitton,Hua International, and SHIXIANG SPACE. The Visiting Sector, usually a platform for international, mid-sized galleries to host and exchange exhibitions, will focus its collaborations in 2021 on both domestic and international galleries within further regions to explore the gallery weekend model in Mainland China and counter the challenges brought on by COVID-19. These collaborations include A Thousand Plateaus Art Space (Chengdu), AYE GALLERY (Beijing/Hong Kong), Balice Hertling (Paris), BANK/MABSOCIETY (Shanghai), Canton Gallery (Guangzhou), Edouard Malingue Gallery (Hong Kong/Shanghai), Gladstone Gallery (New York/Brussels), and Pilar Corrias (London). GWBJ is also pleased to announce curator Bao Dong as the guest curator of this year’s Public Sector. Driven by the concept of ‘Infinite Public’, Bao invites audiences to question how notions of the ‘public’ can be redefined and initiates cultural conversations with surrounding public spaces. In 2021, the Up&Coming Sector, dedicated to emerging talents in China, will present a talk in the lead up to a group exhibition that will be realized in a future edition celebrating new generations of artists and curators in Mainland China.