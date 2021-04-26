Gana Art Hannam is pleased to announce a solo exhibition of Ko Younghoon (b. 1952-) who crosses the boundary between reality and illusion with his highly realistic depiction. Ko Younghoon presents new works featuring ceramic images for his latest solo exhibition at Gana Art since 2014. Comparing Ko’s earlier series such as Stone Book where he put pages from books as backgrounds of his works, the recent paintings which represent his later artistic theme only portray objects and shadows. Leaving the background empty, Ko makes these objects floating in the air. By capturing multiple viewpoints or repeating diminishing images of ceramics, the artist also attempts to embrace the three-dimensional space and the four-dimensional time with the two-dimensional flat surface, leading Ko to present the essence of existence in his painting. Through these artistic attempts, he tries to visualize the fundamental concept of ‘beauty’ itself rather than merely representing the object. Furthermore, Ko’s painting of moon jar with idealized shapes and lines is an imagery rooted in his imagination.

“Full Moon” (2020), for instance, is noteworthy that Ko opened a new chapter with his visual language as he implied the existence of illusory image without its original in the material world. “As potters created their own pottery in the past,“ the artist mentioned, “now I am creating my own pottery by brush.” This show will reflect the artist’s contemplative practice and the reality beyond representation.