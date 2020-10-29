Dear Reader,

The time we’re living in is crazy, horrible, almost medieval. I was supposed to have a show last May at Gladstone and I titled it “Twice Removed”: “twice” to propose multiplied subjectivity, allegiance to two minds and forked paths; “removed” because my paintings are built through removal, negation, erasure.“Twice removed” was also a pun on family relations. I’m a knight’s move away from gestural painting, but I’m really not trying to kill the father: I love painting like my grandma, even though I’m critical of the old bag. I was thinking about painting as a kind of archeological dig anyway: digging up puzzling things, unfurling them as a new language made of scraps and fragments.

Anyway, the new show is a more shaggy, complicated affair, blending my original intentions with the subsequent work and time. For months I didn’t have a painting studio, so I just painted flowers at my kitchen table. I was obsessed with the simple joy of observing them, and how they exuded libido, healing, rebirth, even while I was wondering if we might all die. Eventually flowers started morphing into abstractions: their stems like legs, their blossoms like bent-over heads, a looped story with no narrative except a cycle of growth and withering. As the world’s ground was shifting, I concentrated on patterns, plaids, their destabilized signal-to-noise ratio. Improvisation itself became more timely and urgent, an uncertain process coming from within and proposing a without, a nowhere that is everywhere. The hard questions continue (how to keep making paintings at all, if the world can possibly be rebuilt, and how) but I hope for the alchemy or use of a process of working between the motion of the known and an abstract (but felt) unknown.

Love,

Amy

Please click here to view Amy Sillman: Twice Removed.