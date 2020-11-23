Gregory Crewdson “An Enclipse of Moths”

Four years after the spectacular Cathedral of the Pines show, Gregory Crewdson’s latest series “An Eclipse of Moths” will premiere in Europe at Templon in Paris. This ensemble of sixteen panoramic photographs is the result of over two years’ work.

In an America mired in a health and political crisis, with the presidential campaign in full swing, Gregory Crewdson, the undisputed master of staged photography, offers an empathetic and critical reflection on his country. Depicting outdoor scenes in a small, desolate town in post-industrial New England, the artist conceived the works as a meditation on the fragility of the world, brokenness, the yearning for redemption and the quest for transcendence.

On view: November 7 – December 24, 2020.

28 Rue Grenier Saint-Lazare, 75003 Paris

Jim Dine “A Day Longer”

As he approaches his 85th birthday, Jim Dine, the iconic figure of American contemporary art, is unveiling the results of almost three years of work in a new show at Galerie Templon. Partially produced at his Parisian studio during lockdown, the exhibition “A Day Longer” takes us on a thrillingly immersive journey into a body of work that is bolder and more introspective than ever.

Jim Dine adorns the classicism of the gallery space on Rue Beaubourg–entirely redesigned by architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte this summer–with a sumptuous show featuring six monumental paintings on wood that pulsate with colour and energy. On the surface, beneath the thick layer of paint mixed with sand or charcoal, lies a collection of miscellaneous tools, dismantled and put back together. They form various haunting figures, including Prophet in the Storm and Twisted Lyre, as well as subtly ironic poetic universes, as illustrated by Red Laughing and The Tongue. In this world, the tool - whether hammer, saw, axe or pliers–plays a role that stretches far beyond the practical. It harks back to the hardware store owned by Jim Dine's grandfather, who gave him his first taste of the joy of creating. And, for Jim Dine, it is a language in itself–a language expressing infinite possibilities.

On view: November 7 – December 23, 2020.

30 rue Beaubourg, 75003 Paris

Jan Van Imschoot “Le bouillon de onze heures”

Two years after his last exhibition at Galerie Templon, Belgian artist Jan Van Imschoot, the self-proclaimed master of “anarcho-baroque”, is returning to his native country to present a new series of restyled still lifes.

In “Le bouillon de onze heures” (the 11 o’clock broth), Van Imschoot explores the art of the 17th-century Northern School. The artist looked for inspiration to the silent universe of one of its masters: Willem Claesz Heda. Following in the footsteps of the one of the most illustrious of Flemish painters, Van Imschoot reworks the still life form to reflect his distinctive universe, restoring its noble status thanks to his virtuosity and mastery of the subject.

On view: October 28, 2020 – January 30, 2021.

Veydtstraat 13A, 1060 Brussels