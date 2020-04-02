P.P.O.W is pleased to present “Hell is a Place on Earth. Heaven is a Place in Your Head,” an online exhibition featuring films by Guadalupe Maravilla, Carlos Motta, Hunter Reynolds, Carolee Schneemann, Suzanne Treister, and David Wojnarowicz. As humankind grapples with the overwhelming changes to daily life resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, these films confront bodily and societal restriction as well as destruction with “radical gestures” unique to each artist. Expressing spiritual, physiological, and sexual freedom, these films allow the viewer the rare opportunity to transcend culture’s sovereign structures, conventions, and taboos.

To view the full selection of films, please visit hellisaplaceonearth.com.