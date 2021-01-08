“Made in L.A. 2020: a version” is the fifth iteration of the Hammer Museum’s biennial exhibition highlighting the practices of artists working throughout greater Los Angeles, organized by Myriam Ben Salah and Lauren Mackler, with the Hammer’s Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi as assistant curator of performance. Presented at both the Hammer and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, the exhibition is installed in the galleries and awaiting state and county public health approvals to safely reopen to the public.

All 30 artists included in the biennial are represented at both museums—in two versions that make up the whole—with select off-site and online interventions in between. Please check the Hammer website and The Huntington website for details about artist projects, performances, and programs that are available digitally.

Made in L.A. 2020 features long-standing research projects alongside newly commissioned works and commingles a mix of practitioners—artists, writers, filmmakers, and performers. The exhibition highlights conceptual threads that connect the artists’ works: entertainment both as a subject and a material; the genre and aesthetic of horror in contemporary practices; and the film and theater convention of the fourth wall, a device through which fiction is built and dismantled.

Made in L.A. 2020 artists:

Mario Ayala (b. 1991, Los Angeles, CA) / Aria Dean (b. 1993, Los Angeles, CA) / Hedi El Kholti (b. 1967, Rabat, Morocco) / Buck Ellison (b. 1987, San Francisco, CA) / Niloufar Emamifar / Christina Forrer (b. 1978, Zürich, Switzerland) / Harmony Holiday (b. 1982) / Patrick Jackson (b. 1978, Los Angeles, CA) / Larry Johnson (b. 1959, Lakewood, CA) / Kahlil Joseph (b. 1981, Seattle, WA) / Ann Greene Kelly (b. 1988, New York, NY) / Jacqueline Kiyomi Gordon (b. 1982, Long Beach, CA) / Nicola L. (b. 1937, Mazagan, Morocco; d. 2018, Los Angeles, CA) / Brandon D. Landers (b. 1985, Los Angeles, CA) / SON. (Justen LeRoy) (founded 2016) / Ligia Lewis (b. 1983, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) / Monica Majoli (b. 1963, Los Angeles, CA) / Jill Mulleady (b. 1980, Montevideo, Uruguay) / Diane Severin Nguyen (b. 1990, Carson, CA) / Alexandra Noel (b. 1989, Columbus, OH) / Mathias Poledna (b. 1965, Vienna, Austria) / Umar Rashid (b. 1976, Chicago, IL) / Reynaldo Rivera (b. 1963, Mexicali, Mexico) / Katja Seib (b. 1989, Dusseldorf, Germany) / Ser Serpas (b. 1995, Los Angeles, CA) / Sonya Sombreuil / COME TEES (b. 1986, Santa Cruz, CA) / Jeffrey Stuker (b. 1979, Fort Collins, CO) / Beyond Baroque by Sabrina Tarasoff (b. 1991, Jyväskylä, Finland) / Fulton Leroy Washington (aka MR. WASH) (b. 1954, Compton, CA) / Kandis Williams (b. 1985, Baltimore, MD)