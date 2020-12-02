Harper’s is delighted to announce the launch of a new gallery in Chelsea, at 534 West 22nd Street. Situated between Hauser & Wirth and Lehmann Maupin on one of the premier gallery blocks in Manhattan, this street level space will function in concert with our locations on the Upper East Side and East Hampton. We are also delighted to announce that Spencer Lewis will inaugurate the new gallery with an exhibition in two parts. “Six Jutes (1)” will be on view from December 9, 2020 through January 9, 2021; “Six Jutes (2)” will run through February 9, 2021.

Spencer Lewis (b. 1979) received his BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2001, and his MFA from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2008. His work has been the subject numerous solo exhibitions, including Harper’s, New York City and East Hampton (2020, 2019, and 2017); Sorry We’re Closed, Brussels (forthcoming, 2021); Nino Mier, Los Angeles (2016); and Edward Cella, Los Angeles (2014). His paintings have also been included in recent group shows at No Gallery, Los Angeles; LTD, Los Angeles; Lowell Ryan Projects, Los Angeles; Harper’s, East Hampton; and Brennan and Griffin, New York; among others. Lewis currently lives and works in Los Angeles.

