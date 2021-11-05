Hashimoto Contemporary is pleased to present “Louder Than Words,” a solo exhibition by Brooklyn-based artist Scott Albrecht. On view at the gallery’s Los Angeles location, the new body of work utilizes his signature graphic relief paintings and bold works on paper to expand on his deconstructed typography motifs.

Albrecht’s work abstracts letters and characters, drawing the viewer in to reconsider the relationship between message and viewer. Rendered in a variety of woodworking techniques, each work contains words and phrases for the viewer to discover and interpret. Phrasing is used to communicate when we have shared knowledge but the context extends beyond the words we can find. The exhibition’s title, “Louder Than Words,” stems from the cultivation of a new emotional vocabulary necessary to understand and describe the significant milestones and events of our collective recent history.

Much like the evolution of language as a whole, the artist’s particular visual vernacular has developed to encompass the experiences of the last year and a half. Albrecht includes, “Contextually these works are inspired by specific events and time, but we all experienced them in our own way, so a person’s relationship to these ideas can be both connected and unique.”

“Louder Than Words” will be on view November 13 to December 4 at Hashimoto Contemporary’s Los Angeles location located at 2754 La Cienega Blvd in the heart of Culver City. For more information please visit www.hashimotocontemporary.com/exhibitions/176-scottalbrecht-louder-than-words/.