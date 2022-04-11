Hashimoto Contemporary will present Natural Selection, the debut Los Angeles solo exhibition by painter Corey K. Lamb. The Florida-based painter’s newest work blends sensuality, humor and the macabre with Darwinian themes of biology and human experience, told in the artist’s signature chromatic style.

Distilling the human figure into faceless archetypal characters, Lamb creates a fictive landscape where he examines the role of humanism within adaptation and survival in an ever shifting, modern world. Each painting invites the viewer to enter Lamb's idyllic, yet foreboding scenes and to cast themselves as characters within.

The artists writes of the new work, “The narratives on display sit at a tangential point between theories concerning evolution and the lived human experiences that poignantly follow suit. The situations presented deal with competition, adaptation, inheritance, and abundance, all Darwinian staples. However, underneath the image, there lies a call for the viewer to engage with and participate in a deeper sense of wonder with their state of existence, as the narratives seek to tie the familiar with an all-encompassing process that every living organism is subject to from conception.”

Natural Selection, by Corey K. Lamb will be on view Saturday, April 9th through Saturday, April 30th, 2022, presented by Hashimoto Contemporary at 2754 S. La Cienega Blvd. Suite B, Los Angeles, CA.