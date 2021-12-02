From October 1, 2021, He Art Museum (HEM) presents the first major solo exhibition of the renowned French contemporary artist Bernar Venet in China, Bernar Venet: Another Language for Painting.

Bernar Venet’s steel sculpture Three Indeterminate Lines was presented as an outdoor installation in HEM’s launch exhibition at the Crescent Garden, where its strong lines and brutal metallic texture seem to open up a heterogeneous space that can be traversed. With his representative steel sculptures and unique mathematical language, this exhibition will present a comprehensive view of the artist’s artistic practice from the 1960s to present days.

Bernar Venet has been focusing on the use of mathematical symbols and diagrams to dissolve the usual metaphorical and polysemous nature of art while erasing the presence of the subjectivity through a rational approach, and to liberate art from subjective assumptions, hence, the mathematical logic itself is presented in the work.

Mathematics, modes, formulas, symbols, and diagrams, seemingly these words are difficult to associate with art. But these symbols of reason and functionalities are the very material of Bernar Venet’s creations, and sometimes even the very purpose of creation.