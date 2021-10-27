Henie Onstad Kunstsenter presents the semi-permanent exhibition_ Merz! Flux! Pop!, in the new exhibition wing, Gallery Merz, with works by Kurt Schwitters (1887-1948), his colleagues, and successors. The exhibition Merz! Flux! Pop! _presents more than 150 works by artists such as Lene Berg, Kurt Schwitters, Constantin Brancusi, Man Ray, Juan Gris, Fernand Léger, Hannah Höch, Francis Picabia, Paul Klee, Sonia Delanuay, Jean Arp, Max Ernst, René Magritte, Joan Miró, Olav Strømme, Tadeuz Kantor, Jacqueline de Jong and more.

Gallery Merz derives its name from the art of Schwitters, which is presented on the ground floor. For several years, the German artist lived near the art center at Høvikodden, which also houses the most extensive collection of Schwitter's art outside Germany. On the second floor, the exhibition shows Schwitters in collaboration with his contemporary and later artists, as well as a rich selection of Henie Onstad's Fluxus collection. This includes a large cabinet that belonged to American collector Jean Brown, which presents a selection of her personal collection of Fluxus publications, documents, post cards, ad artworks, and a huge archive of personal correspondence.

Since 2009, the Sparebankstiftelsen DnB has developed a collection of Schwitters and his colleagues in close collaboration with Henie Onstad Kunstsenter. A selection from said collection is presented together with material from Henie Onstad's own collectionand archives. The exhibition also presents loans from Christen Sveaas' Kunststiftelse and Erling Neby collection. Since its establishment in 1968, Henie Onstad has been a place for the avant-garde and the institution holds a unique position in this field in Norway.

Gallery Merz is theresult of a close collaboration with Snøhetta and the artist Luca Frei. Sustainability and reuse of materials and qualities in existing rooms are central to the project. The gallery is a total of 430 square meters.

For more information:

The Photomontages of Hannah Höch|

The Early Work of Kurt Schwitters

Private Objects: The Sculpture of Kurt Schwitters