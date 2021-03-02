Jack Shainman Gallery is pleased to present Field Test, a new body of work by Jackie Nickerson. With photographic compositions that are almost sculptural in nature, there is a stunning materiality to these anonymous portrait-like photographs, in which faces are shrouded, shielded, perhaps suffocated – both literally, by the vibrant, textured plastics that wrap each figure, and metaphorically, by the consumerism of the modern world.

At the core of this series is Nickerson’s engagement with the socio- and psychological stress of technology and the effects its ever-present byproducts have on the human body. From the industrialization of plastic to the rapidly changing, abstract digital realm, these images respond to the readily evident fact that technology is reshaping the world, and those who inhabit it.